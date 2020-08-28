PGA Tour 2K21 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

PGA Tour 2K21 has debuted at the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 23, 2020.

EA Sports UFC 4 after debuting in first last week drops to second place. Grand Theft Auto V remains in third place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs from sixth to fourth place. Ghost of Tsushima falls from fourth to fifth place.

NBA 2K20 re-enters the top 10 in sixth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare drops from second to seventh place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops three spots to take eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

PGA Tour 2K21 EA Sports UFC 4 Grand Theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ghost of Tsushima NBA 2K20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Ring Fit Adventure

