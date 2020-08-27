Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is a VR Shooter, Launches Holiday 2020 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced the virtual reality shooter, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, will launch for Oculus Rift this holiday.

Charge into history in Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond’s thrilling single-player campaign. As an agent of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) in war-torn Europe, players will take part in historic events on land, air, and sea; sabotaging Nazi bases, subverting enemy plans, and aiding the French Resistance.

