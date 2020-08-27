LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Adds Xbox Series X and PS5 Versions, Launches Spring 2021 - News

/ 223 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer Traveller’s Tales during Gamescom 2020 Opening Night Live announced LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be launching in Spring 2021 for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

Key Features:

Explore the Saga in Any Order – Players can dive into the Skywalker saga and access any of the nine saga films right away in any order they choose. They can direct where to go and how to play.

– Players can dive into the Skywalker saga and access any of the nine saga films right away in any order they choose. They can direct where to go and how to play. Laugh-Out-Loud LEGO Humor – All the unforgettable moments from the entire saga have been retold in new, fun-filled, hilarious LEGO humor.

– All the unforgettable moments from the entire saga have been retold in new, fun-filled, hilarious LEGO humor. Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains – There are hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy and every era of the saga. Players can play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, and more.

– There are hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy and every era of the saga. Players can play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, and more. Discover Legendary Locales – Players can visit legendary locales from their favorite Star Wars films such as the desert of Geonosis, the swamps of Dagobah and the snowfields of Starkiller Base. They can then travel through space and revisit any planet at any time. Expansive hub areas based on memorable settings from the films offer fun quests and more to explore.

– Players can visit legendary locales from their favorite Star Wars films such as the desert of Geonosis, the swamps of Dagobah and the snowfields of Starkiller Base. They can then travel through space and revisit any planet at any time. Expansive hub areas based on memorable settings from the films offer fun quests and more to explore. Powerful Player Experiences – Players can play on the light or dark side of the Force, master combat and take control of ships and vehicles for empowering adventures throughout the galaxy.

– Players can play on the light or dark side of the Force, master combat and take control of ships and vehicles for empowering adventures throughout the galaxy. Always Family Friendly – This is an imaginative and funny LEGO gaming experience appropriate for kids of all ages. It is an accessible entry point into the Star Wars galaxy that is easy for a younger audience to pick up and play while still deep enough for anyone to enjoy.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles