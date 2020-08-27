Little Nightmares II Launches February 11, 2021 for Current-Gen Platforms, Later for Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Tarsier Studios announced during Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live announced Little Nightmares II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 11, 2021, and for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later in 2021.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate; but their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world.

Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Key Features:

Play a Thrilling Suspense Adventure that Will Give You the Creeps – Take Mono and Six on their adventure while a host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and more hair-raising characters down to the roots of evil.

– Take Mono and Six on their adventure while a host of brand-new Residents lie in wait to haunt your steps and disturb your sleep. Outsmart the sadistic Teacher, survive the bloodthirsty Hunter and more hair-raising characters down to the roots of evil. Discover a Fantastical Horror World Corrupted by The Signal Tower – Escape a world that’s rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world.

– Escape a world that’s rotten from the inside. Your journey will take you from creepy woodlands, to sinister schools, on your way to the dreadful Signal Tower to find the source of the evil that spreads through the TV screens of the world. Rekindle Your Dormant Heroic Child to Save Six from the Darkness – Six is fading from this world and her only hope is to guide Mono to the Signal Tower. In this world of nightmares, you are her only beacon of hope. Can you muster the courage to fend off your tormenters, and co-operate with Six to somehow make sense of The Signal Tower?

