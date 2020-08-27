Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 16 to 22 - Switch Sales Remain Above 300,000 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 310,416 consoles sold for the week ending August 22, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 123,411 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 21,292 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,176 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 137,764 units (79.79%). The PlayStation 4 is down 55,934 units (-31.19%), the Xbox One is down 13,648 units (-39.06%), and the 3DS is down 11,542 units (-73.43%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 310,416 ( 63,077,563 ) PlayStation 4 - 123,411 ( 112,834,418 ) Xbox One - 21,292 ( 48,198,068 ) 3DS - 4,176 ( 75,774,549 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 114,765 PlayStation 4 - 43,664 Xbox One - 13,570 3DS - 1,878

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 87,871 PlayStation 4 - 67,825 Xbox One - 6,320 3DS - 1,050 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 98,588 PlayStation 4 - 8,664 3DS - 1,168 Xbox One - 329

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 9,192 PlayStation 4 - 3,258 Xbox One - 1,073 3DS - 80

