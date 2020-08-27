Evergate Launches September 1 for PC - News

/ 143 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher PQube and developer Stone Lantern Games announced Evergate will launch for PC via Steam on September 1.

The game is available now for the Nintendo Switch. It will also late at a later date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

View the extended gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Wield your Soulflame, unleash extraordinary powers, and dive into the touching story of two kindred spirits. Guide the child-like soul Ki on a journey through the beautiful and haunting Afterlife in this unique 2D puzzle platformer.

Key Features:

Soulflame Mechanic – Slow down time, take aim, and unleash the mysterious power hidden within every crystal you encounter with the unique Soulflame mechanic. Hit multiple crystals at once and experiment with how their energies combine.

– Slow down time, take aim, and unleash the mysterious power hidden within every crystal you encounter with the unique Soulflame mechanic. Hit multiple crystals at once and experiment with how their energies combine. Reveal the Memories of a Life Left Behind – Move across time and space to uncover Ki’s mysterious connection to another soul.

– Move across time and space to uncover Ki’s mysterious connection to another soul. Collect Essence, Unlock Artifacts – Rise to the challenge and collect essence by completing challenges on every level. Use them to unlock ancient artifacts and boost Ki’s abilities.

– Rise to the challenge and collect essence by completing challenges on every level. Use them to unlock ancient artifacts and boost Ki’s abilities. Dream-Like Art Style – Gorgeous environmental backdrops paired with beautifully hand-drawn illustrations bring Ki and Evergate’s environments to life.

– Gorgeous environmental backdrops paired with beautifully hand-drawn illustrations bring Ki and Evergate’s environments to life. Enchanting Soundtrack – Enjoy an elegantly orchestrated original soundtrack, recorded by a live orchestra, and tailor-made for each environment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles