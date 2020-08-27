Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back Launches This Fall for Switch and PS4 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher ININ Games and developer Taito announced Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 this fall in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back is an updated version of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends with new content, which is already available for the Switch. Switch users who already own the original will be able to download the new content for free.

Here is an overview of the game:

Online Ranking Feature

A newly included feature for Switch will be the much requested online ranking. This will allow players worldwide to compare their high scores and compete against each other, giving the game an additional boost on replayability and fun.

More Stages, More Content

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends received a lot of praise from the critics and fans, with many requesting more content. Taito and ININ Games listened. The Baron is Back comes with 100 unique, new stages: twice as many stages as before!

The return of the fan-favourite villain, Baron von Blubba, brings additional thrills and makes the new stages quite challenging, given that he is invincible. The player has to dodge him while defeating the other enemies one by one to clear the stage.

About the Game

After the successful release of Bubble Bobble 4 Friends on Nintendo Switch, the cutesy adorable Bub and Bob mark their return with a bigger and more comprehensive offering that PlayStation 4 fans will be excited to play for the first time—Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron is Back!

Switch fans haven’t been forgotten and are in for a special treat. Nintendo Switch fans who purchased the current Bubble Bobble 4 Friends will be able to download the new content with all new stages and features for free.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends is a single-screen platform action game released as a complete new addition to the legendary Bubble Bobble series, in which you control the bubble dragons Bub and Bob, clearing stages by blowing bubbles to trap enemies, then bursting them to defeat them. Players can acquire special skills by completing an area, and level them up by collecting letter bubbles that form the word “Extend.” You can play together in multiplayer with up to four players. Also included is the original arcade version of Bubble Bobble.

