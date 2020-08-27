Sky: Children of the Light Delayed to 2021 for Switch - News

thatgamecompany has delayed Sky: Children of the Light from summer 2020 to 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.

"As a small indie studio, it’s been challenging to pull off so many releases back to back," said thatgamecompany . "Due to the remote slowdown during COVID and our utmost priority to protect our team’s health, we’re pushing Sky on Nintendo Switch back by a few months into 2021.

"Through the pandemic, we’ve done our best to release Sky on Android, manage a live game, and launch two new adventure seasons. We’ve been excited to finally bring this game to console as much as you have, and thank [Sky] fans for their patience while we work on its release."

Sky: Children of the Light is available now for iOS and Android.

