Halo Veteran Joseph Staten Joins 343 Industries in a Top Leadership Role to Work on Halo Infinite

Earlier this month publisher Microsoft and developer 343 Industries announced the decision to delay Halo Infinite from launching alongside the Xbox Series X in November 2020 to sometime in 2021. The game was delayed to ensure it will be the best it can possibly be.

Bloomberg is now reporting Microsoft has brought on Halo veteran Joseph Staten to take a leadership role at 343 Industries to help work on Halo Infinite. This is according to four sources who have remained anonymous as the announcement won't be made until Thursday at the earliest.

Staten starting working at Bungie in the 1990's and was responsible for writing, editing, and directing cutscenes on the original Halo trilogy. He stayed with Bungie after they split with Microsoft, but left in 2013 and rejoined Microsoft in 2014 to work on non-Halo games.

Microsoft also plans to shift one more senior leader to work on Halo Infinite who will help provide more expertise, according to two of the sources.

Joseph Staten and the other senior leader will work with 343 Industries studio head Chris Less and report to Microsoft vice president Bonnie Ross, who oversees the developer.

