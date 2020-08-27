Sony Opens Up PS5 Pre-Order Registration Page - News

/ 573 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment America has opened a pre-order registration page for the PlayStation 5 for existing customers. You will need to input your PlayStation Online ID in order to sign up. You can register here.

"There will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so we will be inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation," reads the page.

"Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast."

The FAQ for the pre-order registration page says the "selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities" and "If you are selected, we will contact you via email before pre-orders start. If you do not receive an email, you were not selected."

PS5 pre-order reservations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles