PlayStation Plus Games for September 2020 Announced - William D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago
Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for September 2020.
There are two games for the PlayStation 4 that will be available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. They will be available from September 1 to October 5.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corporation)
- Street Fighter V (Capcom)
A good month and great offerings. Can't believe how many people complain about Sony or MS giving any of these games in PS+ or Gold. They could give us nothing. Blog is filled with people who signed up for PS Now and also have plus not like they don't even understand they are completely different services.
I don't know how many times I've thought about buying Street Fighter V over the years and didn't. I'm not a huge fighter fan the last one I really got into was Killer Instinct on the N64, but I'll give this some play time.
Meh month for me personally. Hate battle royale shooters and Street Fighter is probably my least favorite fighting series.