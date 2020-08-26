Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Square Enix during the Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase announced Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in Japan on November 11 and in North America and Europe on November 13 for 7,480 yen / $59.99.

View the latest trailer below (Starting at 0:45):

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience the music of Kingdom Hearts like never before!

Play as familiar faces from the Kingdom Hearts series, including Disney guest characters who will appear to lend you a hand.

Enjoy a massive variety of music from both the Kingdom Hearts series and Disney, with a collection of over 140 songs. Dive into rhythm-action gameplay with memorable tunes in this can’t-miss musical journey!

