Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega has announced Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch for all consoles, except PS5, on December 8. The PS5 version will launch later this holiday and the PC version in early 2021.

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Stack, chain, and combo your way to victory in the ultimate matching of two puzzle game legends! Pre-order now and get ready to traverse dimensions and experience brand new worlds in time for the holidays, with the PC release fast-dropping onto Steam in early 2021.

In Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, players will experience a brand-new hilarious story filled with an eclectic cast of characters in Adventure mode and develop new strategies for play utilizing special item cards in Skill Battle. Read on for more!

Boost your strategy and power your team in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2‘s brand-new Skill Battle mode with this pack of eight in-game rare Item Cards–including three special cards featuring items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series! This pack is exclusive to the Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launch Edition.

More Legendary Battles? YIP-YIP-YIP!

Perfectly blending the complementary gameplay of Puyo Puyo, one of Japan’s most enduring and popular game brands, and Tetris, one of the most well-known video game franchises in the world, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 provides a unique crossover experience with addictive puzzle challenges, loads of content, and overflowing charm for players of all ages. Expanding on the addictive gameplay of its predecessor, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is packed with fun, new modes where players can precisely pop Puyos and tactically rotate and clear Tetriminos solo or with friends, offline and online!

Key Features:

Turn the Tide of Battle in an Instant: Brand-new Skill Battle mode introduces dynamic character-based skills and equippable Item Cards to fit your playstyle, power up your team, and quickly turn the tables in a match!

Brand-new Skill Battle mode introduces dynamic character-based skills and equippable Item Cards to fit your playstyle, power up your team, and quickly turn the tables in a match! Save a World or Two in a Wild New Adventure: Travel through dimensions with the lovable and quirky cast of both returning and new characters in an all-new story adventure across the worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris!

Travel through dimensions with the lovable and quirky cast of both returning and new characters in an all-new story adventure across the worlds of Puyo Puyo and Tetris! Online and Better Than Ever: Improved Online modes offer competition in game-specific leagues and Free Play for up to four players, online rankings, and more to be announced!

Improved Online modes offer competition in game-specific leagues and Free Play for up to four players, online rankings, and more to be announced! Many Ways to Play: Tons of modes provide plenty of variety for up to four players including Versus, Fusion, Swap, Party, Big Bang. For competitors and newcomers, get ready for Tournament and Lessons! Details about these exciting modes will be revealed in future announcements, so prepare yourself!

Tons of modes provide plenty of variety for up to four players including Versus, Fusion, Swap, Party, Big Bang. For competitors and newcomers, get ready for Tournament and Lessons! Details about these exciting modes will be revealed in future announcements, so prepare yourself! And More to Come: Downloadable content will be announced at a later date, but get ready for plenty of content beyond launch!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles