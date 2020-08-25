Witcheye is a Pixel Art Platformer, Launches August 27 for PC - News

by, posted 21 minutes ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Moon Kid announced the pixel art platformer, Witcheye, will launch for PC via Steam on August 27. The game first launched for iOS and Android in August 2019.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Set off on an adventure as a mild-mannered witch who transforms into a flying eyeball of vengeance after a smarmy knight and wizard steal her spell ingredients. You’ll guide her through 50-plus levels, each containing something completely unique: tricky new enemies, mysterious new environments, and puzzling new secrets. These elements are brought to life with colorful, clean pixel art and a lively, head-bobbing original soundtrack.

Witcheye is a new approach to platforming with a free movement dash through the air. Players are able to stop on a spot, reverse direction, or alter their course at will. Bounce into devilish little beasts, snag collectibles and make it to the goal of each level however possible.

Designer Peter Malamud Smith was the co-creator (with Charlie Hoey) of the viral hit The Great Gatsby For NES, and creator of the well-received mobile action puzzlers Satellina and Satellina Zero.

