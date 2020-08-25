Xbox's The Initiative Hires Former Naughty Dog, Respawn, Crystal Dynamics, and Bungie Devs - News

Microsoft has been building up their team at the Xbox Game Studios' developer The Initiative and studio head Darrell Gallagher via his LinkedIn page have announced 16 recent hires that have joined the developer.

The list of hires includes former Respawn Entertainment, Crystal Dynamics, Naughty Dog, Bungie developers. There have also been people hired from other parts of the entertainment industry.

Crystal Dynamics' Remi Lacoste, game director on Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Marvel's Avengers is one of the recent people hired, as well as lead writer on Destiny 2 and Star Trek Online Christine Thompson.

Other recent hires include Justin Perez, the hero designer on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and combat and systems designer on Mass Effect Andromeda. Senior technical designer at Crystal Dynamics Daniel Streamer was also hired.

Microsoft has slowly been building up the team at The Initiative since it was first announced in 2018. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has previously stated the team is working on new and old things.

