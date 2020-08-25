EA Sports UFC 4 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

EA Sports UFC 4 has debuted at the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 16, 2020.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains in second place, while Grand Theft Auto V is up one spot to take third place. Ghost of Tsushima falls from first to fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in fifth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from third to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

EA Sports UFC 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Ghost of Tsushima Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Forza Horizon 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft (NS)

