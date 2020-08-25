Grand Theft Auto V Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has taken first place on the Italian charts for Week 33, 2020 in its second week, which ended August 16, 2020.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in second place, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) in third place and Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) in fourth place. FIFA 20 (PS4) rounds out the top five.

There are right PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 33, 2020:

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) EA Sports UFC 4 (PS4) F1 2020 (PS4) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Assassin's Creed: Odyssey (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

