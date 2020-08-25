Bloomberg Reports New Switch Model to Release in 2021 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 371 Views
There was a recent report sourcing a variety of hardware manufacturers that Nintendo plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in the first quarter of 2021 and that the new model would enter production later this year.
Bloomberg has now backed up the previous report saying Nintendo plans to release a new Switch model in 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.
The report says Nintendo has not finalized the specifications of the new Switch model, however, they are considering features such as more computing power and 4K resolution.
The sources say new first-party and third-party games aimed at hardcore and casual gamers will launch alongside the new Switch.
The Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo with over 61.44 million consoles shipped as of June 30, 2020, and more than 406.67 million games shipped.
A Nintendo spokesperson declined to comment on the report.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
5 Comments
I am a Switch Owner and I just want to play Shin Megami Tensei V, Breath of The Wild 2, Bayoneta 3, Metroid Prime 4... On muy current standard console. If those new games are not compatible with current Switch Nintendo is doomed forever for me. Not really interested either on Expansión Pack add ons style.
This is the right move, as long as they maintain backward and forward compatibility they are golden.
If this is true I hope they lower the price of the regular switch.
I'm not gonna hype myself up for a 4K Switch, you never know with Nintendo what they are going to do next. Also 4K would be pretty nuts unless it's greatly helped by DLSS 2.0 which they would need to change the architecture of the current Switch to do that. Would be silly since the actual Switch is locked to not use too much battery and could actually have a better performance on it's own if they give it a better battery.
Last time there were reports of a new Switch model and everyone got crazy about a "Switch Pro" we instead got the Markio revision. I expect it to be similar this time around.