Bloomberg Reports New Switch Model to Release in 2021

There was a recent report sourcing a variety of hardware manufacturers that Nintendo plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model in the first quarter of 2021 and that the new model would enter production later this year.

Bloomberg has now backed up the previous report saying Nintendo plans to release a new Switch model in 2021, according to people familiar with the matter.

The report says Nintendo has not finalized the specifications of the new Switch model, however, they are considering features such as more computing power and 4K resolution.

The sources say new first-party and third-party games aimed at hardcore and casual gamers will launch alongside the new Switch.

The Switch has been a massive success for Nintendo with over 61.44 million consoles shipped as of June 30, 2020, and more than 406.67 million games shipped.

A Nintendo spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

