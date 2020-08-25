Kings Bounty II Delayed to March 2021 - News

Deep Silver announced it will publish developer 1C Entertainment's turn-based tactics, King’s Bounty II. The game has been delayed from 2020 to March 2021 and will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Offering a fresh take on the acclaimed fantasy series, King’s Bounty II expands upon its tactical turn-based battles to offer players a truly immersive RPG experience that adds weight to their every decision, whether leading an army into battle against unliving horrors, or building relations with local townsfolk. Experience a rich world that blends realism and fantasy, filled with compelling stories, memorable characters and moral choices aplenty!

Taking on the mantle of one of three heroes—each with their own unique story—players embark on a non-linear, open-world adventure across a detailed and densely-packed fantasy landscape. Split into two distinct phases, players traverse the realm from a third-person perspective, picking up quests, exploring the wilderness, and getting to know the people they meet. When conflict arises, however, the perspective shifts to tactical, turn-based combat. Players must then make smart use of their units as they fight to win.

Set in the vast realms of Antara, a great danger has arisen. A mysterious blight has descended upon its furthest reaches, corrupting the land and all who live there. Refugees from the affected regions have begun arriving in the kingdom of Nostria, putting food and resources in short supply. Once living souls, blight-distorted creatures now roam the countryside leaving chaos and destruction in their wake. The land itself fights for survival, giving your decisions greater weight than ever before. How will you forge Antara’s future?

Key Features:

Interactive and cinematic story – Told through the lens of a highly cinematic experience, King’s Bounty II puts choice in players’ hands rather than their mouths. Embracing classic RPG traditions, players are frequently faced with difficult moral choices that have far-reaching consequences for the fate of the realm. But instead of hinging on simple dialogue choices, it is the players’ actions that hold the true weight.

– Told through the lens of a highly cinematic experience, King’s Bounty II puts choice in players’ hands rather than their mouths. Embracing classic RPG traditions, players are frequently faced with difficult moral choices that have far-reaching consequences for the fate of the realm. But instead of hinging on simple dialogue choices, it is the players’ actions that hold the true weight. Landscape matters – When players enter combat, the battlefield directly reflects the specific part of the world map that they’re traversing. This forces players to consider their surroundings before entering combat, to minimize potential risks or even try to give themselves the upper hand.

– When players enter combat, the battlefield directly reflects the specific part of the world map that they’re traversing. This forces players to consider their surroundings before entering combat, to minimize potential risks or even try to give themselves the upper hand. No more flat arenas – Realistic, volumetric battlefields are now an integral part of combat in King’s Bounty II. Creating maximum tactical diversity, all manner of obstacles and features can be found on the combat maps, from ravines and hills to wagons and more. Every battle now has its own unique tactical advantages and disadvantages.

– Realistic, volumetric battlefields are now an integral part of combat in King’s Bounty II. Creating maximum tactical diversity, all manner of obstacles and features can be found on the combat maps, from ravines and hills to wagons and more. Every battle now has its own unique tactical advantages and disadvantages. New character development system – King’s Bounty II gives players three characters to choose from, each with their own unique story. As they explore the realm, their stories change as they align themselves with different ideals: Strength, Art, Order, and Anarchy. Not only do these choices affect how NPCs react to them, but they also have a tangible impact on the world.

– King’s Bounty II gives players three characters to choose from, each with their own unique story. As they explore the realm, their stories change as they align themselves with different ideals: Strength, Art, Order, and Anarchy. Not only do these choices affect how NPCs react to them, but they also have a tangible impact on the world. Unique squads – Each squad consists of wholly unique units, each with their own set of skills and visual appearance. Instead of faceless recruits, players build armies of humans, elves, trolls, and other creatures who spend the majority of their adventure fighting side-by-side, developing lasting bonds.

– Each squad consists of wholly unique units, each with their own set of skills and visual appearance. Instead of faceless recruits, players build armies of humans, elves, trolls, and other creatures who spend the majority of their adventure fighting side-by-side, developing lasting bonds. Tactical depth on the battlefield – King’s Bounty II introduces many new tactical features to the series, such as Line of Sight, for a deeper, richer combat experience. Surprise tactical events mid-battle will also keep players on their toes.

– King’s Bounty II introduces many new tactical features to the series, such as Line of Sight, for a deeper, richer combat experience. Surprise tactical events mid-battle will also keep players on their toes. Unique blend of realism and fantasy – Experience a vast fantasy world that expertly blends beloved genre tropes with a gritty realism to ensure players remain grounded in this desperate, realm-wide struggle.

