Ghost of Tsushima Sold 1.9 Million Digital Units in July, Paper Mario: The Origami King Sold 555,000 Digital Units - Sales

/ 184 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions previously announced the open-world samurai action-adventure game, Ghost of Tsushima, sold more than 2.4 million units worldwide in its first three days of release. That was enough to make it the fastest-selling first-party original IP in the history of the PlayStation 4.

According to a report from research firm SuperData, Ghost of Tsushima sold 1.9 million digital units in July alone and has far outpaced the early sales of other new franchises released on the PlayStation 4. Horizon: Zero Dawn sold 1.9 million digital units in its first two months and Days Gone sold 1.3 million digital units in its first two months.

Ghost of Tsushima also set a record for the biggest console launch for a game in the month of July. The Last of Us Part II just the previous month set the record for June.

SuperData also revealed Paper Mario: The Origami King sold 550,000 digital units in July alone. The game had a better launch than Fire Emblem: Three Houses. However, digital sales were far lower than other Switch games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons with five million digital units sold and Pokémon Sword and Shield with 2.7 million digital units sold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles