NHL 21 Launches October 16 for PS4 and Xbox One, Reveal Trailer Released - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports has announced its annual hockey game, NHL 20, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One worldwide on October 16. It is later than the usual September launch month for the franchise.

There will not be a release of the game on the next-generation consoles. However, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, through forward compatibility.

View the official reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

EA Sports NHL 21 officially launches worldwide October 16th featuring Alexander Ovechkin as global cover athlete.

In EA Sports NHL 21, we’re celebrating the most creative, inventive, and fearless players. Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles and evasive maneuvers, inspired by the league’s most groundbreaking innovators. Recognize Creativity, Recognize Revolutionary, Recognize Future, Recognize Greatness.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles