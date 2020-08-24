The Game Awards 2020 Will Not be Postponed and Will be the Biggest One Yet - News

Geoff Keighley in an interview with IGN revealed The Game Awards 2020 is still happening and will not be postponed. It will also be online and the biggest one yet, according to Keighley.

"Yeah... what I will say about it is, we have a very interesting plan for the show this year. We're definitely doing it," said Keighley. "A lot of people are [asking], 'Are you delaying it? The Oscars are being postponed, are you postponing The Game Awards?' We are absolutely not. We'll share more in the coming weeks about it, but it's actually probably going to be our biggest show yet.



"We are obviously not going to have 10,000 people in a room together, physically, for the show, but I think... you'll see a little bit of this with how we do Gamescom. We're definitely doing more than just me in a room, announcing winners. I'm really passionate about [still] doing the show live, versus something pre-recorded.

"So, yeah, we're working on some scenarios for ways we can present the show live with a bit of spectacle to people... without the public [being] able to buy tickets to come to the show, and things like that, this year.

"There's a lot of work and, honestly, our team is working overtime thinking of how we present this in a way that celebrates the industry in a bit bigger fashion. So we're going to do some live stuff, we're still hoping to do some spectacle and scale to how we do things, but we're likely not going to be able to do the 'traditional' show this year, but it's absolutely happening, for sure."

The Game Awards usually takes place in December and it is likely no different this year.

