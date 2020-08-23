Georifters Launches September 18 for Switch - News

Publisher Leoful and developer Busy Toaster Games announced Georifters will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong on September 18 for $29.99.

This unique ground bending platformer asks players to use 3D spatial reasoning to navigate 2D situations; why jump across gaps when you can use your ability to close them? A wall of spikes in your path? No problem, spin them out of your way. Is a pesky enemy getting you down? Crush them with the ground they are standing on! Push, flip, twist, or turn the terrain to overcome challenges and battle competitors in hundreds of stages in single-player, co-op, or multiplayer modes. Unlock new skills, costumes, heroes, and much more in this unique ground bending 3D platformer.

Most platformer games have the player run, jump, and navigate around the platforms or under obstacles; Georifters, however, gifts the player with the ability to manipulate the platforms in a platformer! Push walls, flip the ground, punch portals, spin platforms around you, or your friends, and that’s just a few of the creative ways you can interact with this unique and strange world.

Each hero in Georifters lives, literally, in their own bubble world, but one day, strange rifts begin appearing in each of the worlds, followed by weird creatures wreaking havoc and stealing the very air you breathe! You must help Candy to venture out of her bubble world and embark on a ground bending adventure spanning the different worlds, meeting other heroes along the way and inspiring them to leave their isolated worlds, to accept and understand each other’s differences and join you on your journey, to fight together and change the fate of they’re worlds.

Georifters includes a comprehensive story mode with over six fantastical worlds for you and a friend to team up with and complete in couch co-op. You can also enter the “Battle Arena,” a couch competitive mode, where up to four players on the same system can challenge each other in a variety of different levels and battle settings. Unlock heroes, mix-and-match skin parts, weapons, and upgrades as you travel through the 300-plus stages the game has to offer.

A unique ground manipulation system allows you to move the world in many ways around your enemies or yourself!

Use your ground manipulation skills to discover and unearth hidden items and power-ups!

Unlock heroes, worlds, weapons, upgrades and more.

Upgrade your chosen champions’ unique abilities to suit your play style using the cards and stickers perk system.

Over 50 different costume combinations: choose how fabulous you look whilst crushing your foes.

Grab up to four friends to team up with or against each other for fast paced ground manipulation battles.

More a thinker than a fighter? No worries! Grab a friend for some precision ground manipulation in coop, or single player if you prefer to do everything yourself.

Six unique bubble worlds, each inspired by one of the human senses.

Seven unique heroes, each with their own individual special way of manipulating the ground.

Explore six fantastical worlds comprised of 30-plus levels with 300-plus stages.

