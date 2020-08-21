Animal Crossing: New Horizons Retakes First on the Swiss Charts, EA Sports UFC 4 Debuts in Sixth - Sales

/ 403 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has retaken first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 33rd week of 2020.

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) after four weeks at the top has dropped to second place for a second week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remains in third place. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) climbs four spots to take fourth place. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops one spot to take fifth place.

EA Sports UFC 4 was the only new game in the top 10 as it debuted in sixth place.

There are a total of five Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 33, 2020: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ghost Of Tsushima Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Paper Mario: The Origami King EA Sports UFC 4 - NEW F1 2020 FIFA 2020 51 Worldwide Games Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles