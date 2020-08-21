Crysis Remastered Launches September 18 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 380 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Crytek announced Crysis Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on September 18. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch on July 23.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Co-developed with Saber Interactive, this new update on the classic first-person shooter focuses on the original game’s single-player campaign. Crysis Remastered features several enhancements that deliver a major visual upgrade, including high-quality textures up to 8K, HDR support, temporal anti-aliasing, Screen Space Directional Occlusion (SSDO), Global Illumination (SVOGI), state-of-the-art depth fields, new light settings, motion blur, parallax occlusion mapping, Screen Space Reflections and Shadows (SSR and SSS), new and updated particle effects, and more.

What’s more, Crysis Remastered represents the first time a Crytek game will feature ray tracing on Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro, powered by CryEngine’s proprietary software-based ray tracing solution. The PC version will also support hardware-based ray tracing on Nvidia RTX GPUs.” to “The PC version will also support Nvidia DLSS technology and hardware-based ray tracing using Nvidia’s VKRay Vulkan extension, for Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU.

In Crysis Remastered, what begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war against alien invaders. Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost their strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over your play style. Adapt your tactics and gear to dominate your enemies in this enormous sandbox world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles