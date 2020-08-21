Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Out Now for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC - News

Publisher Natsume and developer Appci have released the Harvest Moon puzzle game, Harvest Moon: Mad Dash, for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC via the Microsoft Store for $19.99.

The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in October 2019, and for PC via Steam in November 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Go solo or take along a few friends in this fast-paced farming frenzy!

Harvest, fish, milk, and more as you fulfill orders to complete each level, but watch out for molten lava, raging boars, and other obstacles!

Can you and your friends try to clear all the levels to restore the broken lighthouse?

Key Features:

Fast-paced action means quick decisions are key!

Use Harvest Sprite Powers to unlock special support skills!

Easy-to-learn game mechanics means everyone can play!

Take on farm, beach, Underworld, and Skyworld levels!

