Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 9 to 15 - Switch Sells 379K, PS4 Sells 122K, XOne Sells 19K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 378,993 consoles sold for the week ending August 15, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 121,764 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 19,432 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,348 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 198,829 units (105.79%). The PlayStation 4 is down 61,629 units (-33.60%), the Xbox One is down 13,794 units (-41.52%), and the 3DS is down 15,486 units (-78.08%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 378,993 ( 62,767,147 ) PlayStation 4 - 121,764 ( 112,711,007 ) Xbox One - 19,432 ( 48,176,776 ) 3DS - 4,348 ( 75,770,373 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 105,882 PlayStation 4 - 39,039 Xbox One - 12,220 3DS - 1,977

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 86,455 PlayStation 4 - 66,968 Xbox One - 5,803 3DS - 1,084 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 177,973 PlayStation 4 - 12,595 3DS - 1,205 Xbox One - 321

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 8,683 PlayStation 4 - 3,162 Xbox One - 1,088 3DS - 82



