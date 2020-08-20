Worldwide Hardware Estimates for August 9 to 15 - Switch Sells 379K, PS4 Sells 122K, XOne Sells 19K - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 592 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 378,993 consoles sold for the week ending August 15, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 121,764 consoles sold. This was followed by the Xbox One with 19,432 units and the Nintendo 3DS with 4,348 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 198,829 units (105.79%). The PlayStation 4 is down 61,629 units (-33.60%), the Xbox One is down 13,794 units (-41.52%), and the 3DS is down 15,486 units (-78.08%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 378,993 (62,767,147)
- PlayStation 4 - 121,764 (112,711,007)
- Xbox One - 19,432 (48,176,776)
- 3DS - 4,348 (75,770,373)
- Switch - 105,882
- PlayStation 4 - 39,039
- Xbox One - 12,220
- 3DS - 1,977
- Nintendo Switch - 86,455
- PlayStation 4 - 66,968
- Xbox One - 5,803
- 3DS - 1,084
- Switch - 177,973
- PlayStation 4 - 12,595
- 3DS - 1,205
- Xbox One - 321
- Switch - 8,683
- PlayStation 4 - 3,162
- Xbox One - 1,088
- 3DS - 82
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
5 Comments
Damn the Xbox One is selling worse than Wii U numbers at this point. This should be embarrassing for a company as big as Microsoft, I know they're changing they're philosophy by focusing on selling game pass instead of Xbox. But when Xbox is having this little presence worldwide when it comes to hardware sales, there's gonna be less consumer awareness for Xbox gamepass. Microsoft can't act like hardware sales don't matter at all.
The 3DS is still a thing in Asia. Maybe it will live longer than the XBO. :D
It says the Xbox One sold 31,000 for this week on the front page. Is there an error?
Front page chart hasn't updated to this week's sales figures. Those are for August 8.
- +1