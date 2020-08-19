Nintendo Switch Finally Getting a Release in Brazil - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo launched the Nintendo Switch over three years ago in March 2017 in most major countries around the world and has been over time releasing it in more places.

The hybrid video game console is finally getting a release in one of the few major countries it has yet to launch in. Nintendo has announced the Switch will be "coming soon to Brazil." Nintendo told fans to stay tuned to Facebook and Instagram.

Nintendo hasn't had any of its products available in Brazil since 2015, due to the high taxes on importing and exporting goods to the country. One way to avoid high tariffs is to manufacture the consoles in Brazil.

Greetings to all the Brazilian Nintendo fans out there! We’re excited to announce that #NintendoSwitch will be coming soon to Brazil!



Stay tuned to these channels for more info:

Facebook: https://t.co/dQwMX6PHP3

Instagram: https://t.co/Sp4HJFQA63 pic.twitter.com/0Ri5a8Vj6l — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 19, 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles