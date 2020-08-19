Grindstone is a Color-Slashing Puzzle Game, Launches This Fall for Switch - News

Developer Capybara Games announced the color-slashing puzzle game, Grindstone, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop this fall. The game first launched for Apple Arcade in September 2019.

View the Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Rise. Grind. Repeat.

Smash creeps to get huge combos and earn precious Grindstones in CAPY’s hit puzzle-battler. Cash in your grindstones to craft new gear and overcome devious enemies, obstacles, and boss encounters as you conquer Grindstone Mountain’s 200+ levels, and prove your prowess on the daily mode’s leaderboards.

Key Features:

Brutal puzzle-battle action.

Over 200 levels to conquer.

Daily Challenges with Leaderboards.

Dozens of weapons and gear to unlock.

Award-winning soundtrack by Sam Webster.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

