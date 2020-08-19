The Red Lantern Launches This Fall for Switch, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Timberline Studio announced the roguelite story-driven adventure game, The Red Lantern, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store this fall.

"Much like our Musher’s journey, this year hasn’t gone exactly according to plan, but we adapted and have been working from our homes to finish The Red Lantern," said Timberline Studio co-founder Lindsey Rostal. "We’re excited that we’re so close to finally getting to share it with everyone. We hope you enjoy the trip out into the wild."

The Red Lantern is a resource management narrative game where you and your team of five sled dogs must survive the wilderness and find your way home. Set in Nome, Alaska, you play as The Musher, voiced by Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn, Life is Strange), as she sets out to train for the grueling Iditarod race.

The game combines roguelite elements into this story-driven adventure game, where hundreds of different events can occur—like fending off bears, resisting frostbite, attending your dogs, or avoiding the most nefarious of woodland creatures: the squirrel.

Key Features:

Survive the Alaskan wilderness in this dog sledding, story-driven, rogue-lite game

Choose how you want to interact with the world, do you tackle it head on hunting everything that moves, or do you take a more cautious approach?

Discover the hundreds of unique encounters as you and your dogs explore the world and try to find your way home.

Adopt your four favorite pups to complete your dog sledding team.

