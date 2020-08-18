Xbox Game Pass Adds Resident Evil 7, New Super Luckys Tale, and More by Early September - News

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft has announced 13 new games that are coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC by early September. The list of games includes New Super Lucky’s Tale, Resident Evil 7: biohazard, and more.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Coming Soon

Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC) – Available Today!

From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass (PC or Ultimate) on day one! From light planes to wide-body jets, fly highly detailed and accurate aircraft in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time atmospheric simulation and live weather in a dynamic and living world. The world is at your fingertips.

Spiritfarer (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – Available Today!

Learn how to say goodbye in this cozy management game about dying. Playing as Stella the spiritfarer, build a boat to explore an imaginative world in search of spirits seeking passage to the afterlife. Befriend and care for your passengers as you farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas on your hand-crafted ferry. Run, jump, zip, and glide your way through elegantly constructed platforming levels. Bring along a friend to join the fun as Daffodil the Cat, in optional two player local co-op. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished spirit friends.

Battletoads (Console & PC) – August 20

From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! The wait is over! Rash, Zitz, and Pimple are returning at last to smash-hit their way through an all-new action-packed adventure of choreographed chaos, and couch co-op may never be the same again. 1-3 players will take control of the Battletoads and team up to storm through wild and unpredictable stages with only one rule – expect the unexpected. Teamwork makes the dream work in a drop-in, drop-out gameplay blast, filled with over-the-top gameplay moments that anyone can enjoy, but only a True ‘Toad’ can master. Pre-install now, so you’re ready to play when it drops!

Crossing Souls (PC) ID@Xbox – August 20

It’s 1986 in California, and a group of friends will live the summer of their lives after a mysterious discovery in the woods outside their quiet town. By uncovering an artifact whose powers they don’t fully understand, these remarkable kids will defy the laws of nature and somehow interact between two planes of reality: life and death. Their curiosity will trigger a series of unexpected events that will get them involved in a government conspiracy and a mysterious U.S. Army general with his own nefarious plans.

Darksiders: Genesis (PC) – August 20

Darksiders: Genesis is an action/adventure game that tears its way through hordes of demons, angels, and everything in-between on its way to Hell and back with guns blazing and swords swinging. Genesis gives players their first look at the world of Darksiders before the events of the original game. Furthermore, it introduces the fourth and last horseman Strife, as well as Co-op gameplay for the first time in the history of the franchise.

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – August 20

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition is an uncompromising wilderness survival game full of science and magic. You play as Wilson, an intrepid Gentleman Scientist who has been trapped by a demon and transported to a mysterious wilderness world. Wilson must learn to exploit his environment and its inhabitants if he ever hopes to escape and find his way back home. Don’t Starve: Giant Edition includes the original hit game Don’t Starve and the Reign of Giants expansion which adds new playable characters, seasonal bosses, weather conditions, new biomes, creatures, and more!

New Super Lucky’s Tale (Console & PC) – August 21

Join Lucky on his thrilling journey through the Book of Ages, a magical artifact that opens doors to amazing worlds. Meet new friends, explore exciting lands, and recover the missing pages from the evil sorcerer Jinx and his villainous family, the dreaded Kitty Litter. A complete re-imagining of the original Super Lucky’s Tale, with new content, an improved story, and major overhauls to the camera and player controls, New Super Lucky’s Tale is the definitive Lucky experience and a love letter to classic 3D platformers!

Hypnospace Outlaw (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – August 27

Hypnospace Outlaw is a ’90s internet simulator in which you scour Hypnospace’s wide variety of weird and wonderful websites to hunt down wrongdoers, while also keeping an eye on your inbox, avoiding viruses and adware, and downloading a plethora of apps that may or may not be useful. In your spare time, you can customize your HypnOS desktop however you see fit, with a variety of downloads, wallpapers, screen savers and helper bots to keep you company.

Tell Me Why: Chapter 1 (Console & PC) – August 27

From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from DONTNOD Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange. In this intimate mystery, twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood in beautiful small-town Alaska. Pre-install now, so you’re ready to play the moment Chapter 1 is available!

Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC) ID@Xbox – August 28

Double Kick Heroes mixes a shoot’em up with a rhythm game! In story mode, you must survive on the highway to hell by killing monsters with your gundillac! Struggle through the 30 levels of total madness and escape from this nightmare! Only the power of Metal can save your band! In arcade mode, jump right into the action and play your favorite tracks from the game. Features – Double Kick zombies in the face with insane Metal music!

Wasteland 3 (Console & PC) – August 28

From Xbox Game Studios, available with Xbox Game Pass on day one! Wasteland 3 is a squad-based RPG from inXile entertainment, featuring challenging tactical turn-based combat and a deep, reactive story full of twists, turns, and brutal ethical decisions that will keep you hooked whether you’re a Wasteland veteran or new to the series. Create a squad of up to six Rangers and customize them with perks and abilities geared to your playstyle. Pre-install now, so it’s ready to play when you are!

Crusader Kings III (PC) ID@Xbox – September 1

This grand strategy game puts you at the head of a noble house in a deeply researched medieval world. Use your armies, your diplomacy, and your wit to expand and elevate your dynasty. Each generation brings new characters and new challenges as pesky plotters, turbulent priests and ungrateful children challenge your efforts to keep your realm and your family in line. Pre-install now, so you’re ready when Sept comes.

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Console & PC) – September 3

Menace and desperation seethe through the rotting walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse. Resident Evil 7 biohazard marks a new beginning for survival horror with a shift to an immersive first-person perspective. Powered by the RE Engine, graphics reach new heights of incredible photorealism to further draw players into the disturbing game world.

In Case You Missed It

Minecraft Jurassic World DLC

Welcome to Jurassic World, the only luxury resort with dinosaurs! Craft and train dinosaurs, build exhibits, manage the park, and open for business. Use vehicles and your team of NPCs to solve disasters or go on expeditions to find dinosaur DNA. See how long you can keep the park open for a high score! Includes 21 popular skins, and 60+ dinosaurs and hybrids. Xbox Game Pass members can use their member discount to get the Jurassic World DLC for up to 10% off, and everyone can get a free Blue hoodie in Character Creator to celebrate the Jurassic World map coming to Minecraft!



Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

In case you Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members haven’t checked out the latest Perk offerings recently, a lot of great new content has been added over the last couple of weeks!

Make sure you head to the Perks gallery via your Xbox One console, Xbox App on Windows 10 PC, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android, to claim new Perk offers from Sea of Thieves, Postmates, Dauntless, SMITE, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and lots more!

Keep your eyes peeled for more Perk offers at the end of this month!

Xbox Game Pass Quests

New August Quests this week! There are dozens available, but here’s a few to note:

New Summer Mode Quest (Ultimate members): We Happy Few – Kill 7 enemies for 100 points

(Ultimate members): New Weekly Quests (All Game Pass members) Observation – Uncover what happened to Dr. Emma Fisher for 25 points

(All Game Pass members) Check back for daily, weekly, and monthly Quests on your console or see all your Quests in the new Xbox Game Pass mobile app! Redeem points for more Game Pass, Xbox gift cards and giveaway entries.

Leaving Soon

This is your reminder, it’s time to dust off those save files and wrap up these games! While they may be leaving soon, you can use your Xbox Game Pass membership discount to buy them before they leave our catalog for up to 20% off.

Leaving August 31

Creature in the Well (Console & PC)

(Console & PC) Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut (Console)

(Console) Metal Gears Solid 2 & 3 HD (Console)

Metro: Last Light Redux (Console)

The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Console)

Leaving September 1

NBA 2K20 (Console)

Leaving September 7

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Console)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

