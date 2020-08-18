Card Shark Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and Reigns developer Nerial have announced Card Shark for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Fleece and cheat your way to the top of 18th century French society in Card Shark, a new adventure that’s all about playing your opponents cards right.

Move from the local card parlours to the King’s table by building up your array of card tricks and using your ill-gotten gains to buy your way into some truly high-stakes games. Just make sure you don’t get caught as your fellow gamesters do not take kindly to cheaters.

Card Shark will make its opening gambit on Steam [and Switch] in 2021.

Design by Nerial (Reigns) with art by Nicolai Troshinsky and music by Andrea Boccadoro.

