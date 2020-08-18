Bear and Breakfast is a Laid-Back Management Game, Announced for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer Gummy Cat have announced laid-back management adventure game, Bear and Breakfast, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Bear and Breakfast is a laid-back management adventure game where you play as a well-meaning bear trying to run a B+B in the woods. Hank and his friends find an abandoned shack and, equipped with their teenage ingenuity, turn it into a money-making bed and breakfast scheme for unsuspecting tourists. As your business expands so do the mysteries of the forest, and Hank soon finds himself uncovering a plot deeper than the wilderness itself.

Key Features:

Build and personalize your inn with dozens of guest rooms, bathrooms, parlors, and entertainment.

Each room can be individually customized completely from furniture to fixtures.

Bring guests into the forest to stay at your inn. Keep ’em happy to maintain your reputation, earn money and attract new customers! Complete quests and story lines to collect new items and perks for your inn.

Uncover a world rich in lore, side quests, characters, and secrets.

Friends, Foes, Forage:

Moving through the story-rich world of Bear and Breakfast will have you stumbling on dozens of interesting folks and weirdos, much like yourself.

Most of them have something to say about your endeavors and if you take some time out of your day to listen, they might help your build your shack to new heights!

Explore the Woods

Not everyone is as helpful or as needy though. Are you bear enough

