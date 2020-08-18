Torchlight III Launches This Fall for Switch - News

/ 145 Views

by, posted 51 minutes ago

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra announced Torchlight III will launch for the Nintendo Switch this fall.

Brave The Frontier to find fame, glory, and copious amounts of loot when #Torchlight3 comes to #NintendoSwitch this fall! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/tia8jN14CR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s been a century since the events of Torchlight II, and the Ember Empire is in decline. In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and new adventures!

Travel the Frontier

Explore the wilderness, party with friends, gather materials to craft gear, or use magic to enter unknown dungeons! There’s always something to do in the new frontier.

Build & Upgrade Your Fort

It’s time to rebuild – and that includes you! Enjoy your very own fort, where you can upgrade gear and renovate your fort to show off to your friends and the world.

Collect Epic Gear

Whether it's armor, weapons, dyes, recipes, ember cores, or even new pets...there's always more to find as you battle through dungeons and take on dangerous foes.

Pets Are Back

Fight your way to fame and glory with your loyal companion! Add skills and equip them with gear to make them stronger. Each species comes in a myriad of colors and styles, so make sure to collect them all!

Build Your Hero

With four unique classes to choose from, players can utilize class-specific mechanics to maximize damage and their odds of survival. Combine epic gear, Relic powers, and class abilities to customize your playstyle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles