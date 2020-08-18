The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Delayed to 2021 - News

/ 212 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developers Galactic Cafe and Crows Crows Crows have delayed The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe from a release window of 2020 to 2021. It will launch on consoles and PC.

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Development Update pic.twitter.com/rdKzJA7yaf — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) August 18, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

When The Stanley Parable came out, a lot of people asked us for more endings and more content.

We told them it didn’t need more content, that it was fine just the way it was, that it already had the perfect number of endings.

What a sorry sack of lies that was.

We knew it. We knew it were lying and we did it anyway. We’ve carried that shame around with us for years, a burden weighing on every moment of every day.

Enough is enough.

It’s time to fix this, to unburden our shame. Let us give you our shame, for you to carry it around instead. We’re sick of it.

From the liars who brought you the award winning indie game The Stanley Parable comes The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, an expansion to the original game with more content, more endings, more whimsical adventures of the two best friends Stanley and The Narrator. Coming to PC and consoles in 2019 2020 2021.

Tastefully seasoned with the bitter remorse of having deceived so many loyal fans for so long.

But seriously, this time it’s done. No more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles