EA Sports UFC 4 Debuts in First on the UK Charts - News

/ 398 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The fighting game, EA Sports UFC 4, has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending August 15, 2020. First week sales for the game are 47 percent lower than its predecessor, which launched in February 2018. However, this does not include digital sales.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in third place. Ghost of Tsushima drops two spots to fourth as sales slide 23 percent week-on-week.

Two games have returned to the top 40 in a quiet week. Pokémon Shield is in 33rd place as sales are up 14 percent, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition is in 34th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

EA Sports UFC 4 - NEW Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost of Tsushima FIFA 2020 Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V Paper Mario: The Origami King F1 2020 Ring Fit Adventure

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles