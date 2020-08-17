Clea is a Survival Horror Game, Launches October 30 for Switch - News

Publisher Sekai Games and developer InvertMouse announced the "jump scare-free, skill-based survival horror adventure" game, Clea, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 30. The game first launched for PC via Steam in July 2019.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The jump scare-free, skill-based survival horror adventure first released on PC is now coming soon to Nintendo Switch!

Mum and Dad have been experimenting on Chaos Servants, but now, the monsters have been let loose. Clea, with her brother in tow, must escape from the Whitlock Mansion.

Watch your back, Clea. Those closest to you may be the real terror.

Key Features:

Outwit the Chaos Servants – The Chaos Servants are on the hunt. Listen for their footsteps, peek under doors, and stay far, far away.

– The Chaos Servants are on the hunt. Listen for their footsteps, peek under doors, and stay far, far away. Escape the Whitlock Mansion – The Whitlock family has trapped Clea inside the mansion. Hunt down key items and solve the puzzles designed to lock you from the outside world.

– The Whitlock family has trapped Clea inside the mansion. Hunt down key items and solve the puzzles designed to lock you from the outside world. No Jump Scares – No pre-scripted scares, promise. Your skills and actions will determine Clea’s fate.

– No pre-scripted scares, promise. Your skills and actions will determine Clea’s fate. Unveil Family History – The Whitlock bloodline is filled with dark memories. Obtain memory orbs and uncover your family secrets through bonus chapters.

Voice Cast:

Clea (voiced by Xanthe Huynh)

Edmond (voiced by Anairis Quinones)

Florine, Mum (voiced by Aimee Smith)

Dad (voiced by Miguel Moran)

Maids (voiced by Angela Tran)

