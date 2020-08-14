Ghost of Tsushima Topped the US Charts in July, Switch Best-Selling Console - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in July 2020, outselling the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in terms of units sold and total dollars, according to figures from NPD.

"Nintendo Switch was once again the best-selling hardware platform of both July and 2020 year-to-date in unit and dollar sales," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Overall spending on hardware decreased two percent year-on-year to $166 million, while spending on video game content jumped 34 percent to $3.25 billion. Video game content is a new metric for NPD, which includes full game software sales, DLC, microtransactions, subscriptions, and more.

Overall spending on video games increased 32 percent to $3.59 billion. Spending on video game accessories increased 32 percent year-over-year to $170 million.

"Consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories totaled $3.6 billion in July 2020, increasing 32% when compared to a year ago," said Piscatella. "Double-digit percentage spending gains in accessories, subscription, mobile, and both digital full game as well as post-launch spending on console and PC offset a slight decline in hardware."

"Year-to-date spending reached $26 billion, 21% higher than the same period in 2019," Piscatella continued. "Content, hardware, and accessory spending are each over 20% higher when compared to the same period a year ago."

Year-to-date spending on hardware has increased 22 percent when compared to the same period in 2019, to $1.8 billion.

Ghost of Tsushima was the best-selling game in July 2020 and is the fastest-selling release in the history of developer Sucker Punch. It is also the fifth best-selling game in 2020.

"Ghost of Tsushima was July’s best-selling title," said Piscatella. "Ghost of Tsushima is developer Sucker Punch Productions’ fastest-selling release in history. Ghost of Tsushima also debuts as 2020’s fifth best-selling game year-to-date."

Paper Mario: The Origami King debuted in third place in July 2020 and set a new launch sales record for the Paper Mario franchise. The previous record was held by Super Paper Mario.

"Paper Mario: The Origami King was the third-best-selling game of July," Piscatella said. "Paper Mario: The Origami King set a new launch month sales record for a Paper Mario title, with physical launch month dollar sales more than doubling those of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door."

The Last of Us Part II was the fourth best-selling game in July 2020 and remains the third best-selling game of 2020 and is the third highest-grossing Sony published game in history. It is only behind Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2018’s God of War.

"The Last of Us Part II was July’s fourth-best-selling title, and it remains the third best-selling game of 2020 year-to-date. Life-to-date dollar sales of The Last of Us Part II are now the 3rd highest for a Sony published game in history, trailing only Marvel’s Spider-Man and 2018’s God of War."

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris debuted in 10th place on the charts and is the highest-ranked release of a Sword Art Online title in history. The previous record was set by Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet, which debuted in 14th place in February 2018.

"Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris debuted at No. 10 on July’s best-selling titles chart," Piscatella said. "It is the highest-ranked placement for a Sword Art Online title in history. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet placed as the 14th best-selling title in its February 2018 launch month."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for July 2020:

Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Paper Mario: The Origami King* The Last of Us: Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Ring Fit Adventure Mortal Kombat 11 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Rainbow Six: Siege [Tom Clancy’s] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* MLB: The Show 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Need for Speed: Heat Marvel’s Spider-Man Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops III

* Digital sales not included

Here are the lists of top 10 selling games by platform for the month:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox One games for July 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Mortal Kombat 11 Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Minecraft: Xbox One Edition Ghost Recon: Breakpoint [Tom Clancy’s] Rainbow Six: Siege [Tom Clancy’s] Forza Horizon 4 Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation 4 games for July 2020

Ghost of Tsushima The Last of Us: Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition MLB: The Show 20 Mortal Kombat 11 Marvel’s Spider-Man Need for Speed: Heat Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games for July 2020

Paper Mario: The Origami King* Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Ring Fit Adventure Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe* Super Mario Odyssey* Super Mario Party* Pokémon: Sword*

Top 10 best-selling games of 2020 through July 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons* The Last of Us: Part II Final Fantasy VII: Remake Ghost of Tsushima Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot MLB: The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe* Mortal Kombat 11

Thanks, VentureBeat.

