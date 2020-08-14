Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Warner Bros. Games Panels Announced for DC Fandome - News

Warner Bros. and DC have released the complete schedule of event for the DC Fandome, a free digital event for Saturday, August 22, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. You will be able to watch on the DC FanDome website.

There are two panels of note for the gaming industry. Warner Bros. Games Montreal will host a panel at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET where a new title will be shown. The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League panel will take place later at 5pm PT / 8pm ET.

Read the details below:

10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET – Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement – Gamers! You won’t want to miss this first look at an exciting new game, and Q&A with its developers. (20 minutes.)

– – Gamers! You won’t want to miss this first look at an exciting new game, and Q&A with its developers. (20 minutes.) 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET – Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Will Arnett hosts the highly anticipated video game reveal from Rocksteady Studios, creators of the Batman: Arkham franchise. (20 minutes.)

