Ghost of Tsushima Once Again Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 9, 2020.

Grand Theft Auto V remains in second place. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up from fifth to third place. Red Dead Redemption 2 remains in fourth place. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War re-enters the top 10 in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Red Dead Redemption 2 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Tekken 7 FIFA 20 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Borderlands 3 Need for Speed: Heat

