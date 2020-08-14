Ghost of Tsushima Remains in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Ghost of Tsushima has remained at the top on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 9, 2020.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare shoots up from eighth to second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons climbs from sixth to third. Grand Theft Auto V remains in fourth place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops two spots to take fifth. Ring Fit Adventure drops one spot to sixth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Ghost of Tsushima Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Red Dead Redemption 2 Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Minecraft (NS) Just Dance 2020

