Ghost of Tsushima Remains at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ghost Of Tsushima (PS4) has remained at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland for another week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 32nd week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained in second place for a second week. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) races up one spot to take third. Paper Mario: The Origami King (NS) drops one spot to take fourth, while F1 2020 remains in fifth.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and three multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 32, 2020: Ghost Of Tsushima Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Paper Mario: The Origami King F1 2020 FIA 2020 Minecraft Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

