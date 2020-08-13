Projection: First Light Launches in September for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developers Shadowplay Studios and Sweaty Chair Studio announced the illumination manipulation puzzle platformer, Projection: First Light, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on September 29 for $17.99 / £15.99 / $24.99 AUD.

The game supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Russian, Japanese, Korean, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Arabic, and Turkish languages.

A demo for Projection: First Light is out now for the Xbox One and PC via Steam.

"Projection: First Light brings the art of shadow puppetry to life," said Shadowplay Studios founder Michael Chu. "We can’t wait to share Greta’s coming-of-age journey with everyone when the game arrives on PC and consoles this September."

Guide Greta on her journey to self-enlightenment as she explores breathtaking locations, including China, Victorian England, Turkey, Indonesia, and more. Harness Greta’s light-manipulating ability to travel through this world while learning about each culture’s powerful connection to this ancient artform.

Illuminate the path forward to see the world in a new light. Build platforms from shadows so Greta can overcome obstacles and navigate through ornate environments. Bend light and shadows to discover creative solutions to puzzles and uncover alternate pathways.

Absorb the dazzling details of the places Greta visits, each meticulously designed to recreate the distinct shadow puppetry of the region and era. Encounter legendary heroes from the various cultures and lean on their powerful auras to face off against mythological creatures and learn more about Greta’s newfound light-bending powers.

Developer Shadowplay Studios consulted with famed Australian shadow puppeteer and historian Richard Bradshaw to ensure every aspect of Projection: First Light is presented accurately with the utmost respect to the nations featured within the game. Accompanied by ethereal music performed by period-authentic instruments, the word of Projection: First Light stands as an interactive showcase of shadow puppetry throughout the ages.

