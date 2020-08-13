Dead by Daylight Now Supports Cross-Play for All Platforms - News

Developer Behaviour Interactive announced the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game, Dead by Daylight, now has cross-platform play and cross-friends features for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of the game.

Cross-play support follows a "year of research, interviews, data analysis, and the successful implementation of cross-play on Steam and Windows Store." Players on consoles and PC can now play together. Cross-friends allows people to add people to their friends list no matter the platform.

Dead by Daylight is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, and is coming to Google Stadia in September.

