Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 Launches in October for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Developer Vertigo Gaming announced Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! will leave Early Access and officially launch in October for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG for $19.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Hit the road in this massive sequel to the million-selling Cook, Serve, Delicious! series as you travel across the United States to participate in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships with your trusty robot crew Whisk (voiced by @negaoryx) and Cleaver (voiced by @havanarama).

Set in the radically-changed war-torn America of 2042, play through an all-new story-driven campaign where you cook hundreds of foods—including many brand new to the series—across hundreds of levels in a new gameplay structure that has been completely redesigned to deliver fast-paced action or take it easy with the all-new Chill Mode that can be toggled on or off at any time!

Key Features:

Play through the campaign via single-player or with a friend in local co-op (with the ability to change on the fly).

Upgrade your food truck with dozens of gameplay-affecting modules!

Expand your food catalog with over two hundred foods!

Decorate your food truck with dozens of trinkets that span the US!

Tons of accessibility features that allow you to play the most comfortably you’d like, including motion settings, flashing/strobe settings, audio, and colorblind features, and tons more.

Over a hundred hours of gameplay spanning over 380 levels!

An amazing original soundtrack by award-winning composer Jonathan Geer.

