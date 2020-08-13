DARQ: Complete Edition Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 254 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Feardemic has announced DARQ: Complete Edition for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG. It will launch in early 2021.

View a trailer of the Complete Edition below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Help Lloyd Wake Up!

DARQ tells the story of Lloyd, a boy who becomes aware of the fact that he is dreaming. To Lloyd’s misfortune, the dream quickly turns into a nightmare and all attempts to wake up end in failure. While exploring the darkest corners of his subconscious, Lloyd learns how to survive the nightmare by bending the laws of physics and manipulating the fluid fabric of the dream world.

Wall Walk, Stealth, and Puzzles

Apart from gravity-defying puzzles, Lloyd will have to use stealth when nearby enemies. He has no chance of winning in an open confrontation since the creatures he will encounter are much more powerful and faster than him. Instead, he has to rely on careful planning to avoid getting detected.

Key Features

Psychological horror set in a lucid dream, relying on a slow build and creepy atmosphere rather than gore and violence.

The unique art style and detailed environment to explore.

Sound design by Bjorn Jacobsen, known for his work on such games as Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Hitman. Puzzles that involve bending the laws of physics (walking on walls and ceilings), manipulating the dream world (moving things, rotating rooms), collecting and using found objects, and avoiding enemies.

Hidden secrets to find (optional, for hardcore players only).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles