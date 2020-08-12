Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - Switch Sells More in July 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 766 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 85,552 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,495,513 - DS
Total Lead: 7,336,152 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 62,078,875
DS Total Sales: 69,415,027
July 2020 is the 41st month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 85,552 units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 3.50 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 7.34 million units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 41st month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is July 2020, while for the DS it is March 2008. The Switch has sold 52.08 million units, while the DS sold 69.42 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 91.94 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
16 Comments
The fact that the Switch is somehow outpacing the prime DS at this time is insane. I remember everyone only a few months ago thought that once this year comes the Switch vs DS fight would be over with the DS killing the Switch in its prime. However, the Switch is proving all of us wrong. We'll have to see if the Switch keeps this up.
If Ninty can and is interested in producing enough switches, I think it can be the closest to beating both PS2 and DS. I don't think it will, but it for sure has more of a potential to do it than even the PS4. And I would love a PS2 vs Switch chart as well
If the switch beat out the DS you would see people go out and buy tons of switches why? Its just like why endgame when it got close to avatar's global dollar amount a bunch of people kept going back to give it the few dollars it needed to be number one. So if the Ds was beaten you might see that where people just buy the system just so it can beat the ps2.
- +1
Switch is selling very strong since october of last year so less than a year from now and all of a sudden has more potential than PS4 really ?
Switch is selling like crazy for the past 10 months because of the following reasons:
1. switch lite and the holiday periods as a whole are very strong for nintendo consoles
2. corona virus boost
This is all, so a normal console life is around 7-8 years before it gets successor and around 10years total, and all of a sudden switch did have awesome last 10 motnhs because of 2 major reasons and now is having more potential than PS4?
It need more time to prove, and before october of last year when the lite released switch was selling just okayish and normal for a 3 years console. (it was on par with 6 year console until october 2019 for the year). And this strong period may end now with the next gen consoles in november. This is the big difference between DS/Wii in 2008 and switch now. They continued to sell very strong for the next 2/3 years. However here now we have next gen after mere 3 months and this will surely get at least 30/40 % of the switch potential future sales per month if not more. With corona winding down and no new games on the horizon and the next gen incoming I don't see switch selling so strong in the year after this. It could do okay though, maybe reachin 70M this year, and 100M within the next 2 years. PS4 for that matter is reaching at least 130M lifetime.
- 0
Selling okayish? Its been selling on par with the ps4 pretty much since it launched
- -1
@pikashoe, no it was selling worst than the PS4, the only time it was on par was 2019 until october, which happened because of the weakining of the PS4 sales because it entered in its 6th years and sony had to do a pricecut at this point in time and they didn't. The other is history .. switch lite launched with 199$ pricetag, than the holidays began (this is where nintendo consoles do records) and then this year started with the coronavirus which boosted the already high from the holidays switch sales.
- -1
@yo33331, No. It was constantly going back and forth between the PS4. It was a zig-zag pattern that would always change depending on which console was going through a holiday season. Remember, PS4 launched in November, Switch launched in March. So when each system both pass another anniversary, the PS4 has an extra holiday season advantage. But every time the Switch would take the lead with its holiday season, its advantage would get bigger and bigger, then when the PS4 took the lead back when IT got a holiday season, its advantage was getting smaller and smaller. And last FY, the Switch shipped 21.03 million units, which was higher than the PS4's peak FY of 20 million. 90% of those sales/shipments was pre-Covid. Right now, the Switch is selling record breaking numbers, and all it has had is one revision. By this point in the PS4's life (3 years, 5 months) It already had a price cut and TWO revisions.)
And how convenient is it for you that you left out Animal Crossing, which has turned into the biggest killer app since Wii Sports, as a reason for the Switch's boosted sales.
- 0
Whens DS Lite??
by this time the ds lite has been out for two years as it came out 2 years after the original model.
- +5
The DS Lite was already out for 2 years by this point.
- 0
There is nothing special or big enough coming for holidays on the Switch side...The fight could end after this holiday season.
It's still far too early to say, there's no way Nintendo leaves there Holiday Season with only a Pikmin 3 Port. I'd assume the 3D Mario HD collection and 3D World Deluxe is gonna be there big games this holiday and maybe more we don't know about.
- +5
Plus, the DS never had many major Holiday titles either but was still selling like crazy. Also, when we're talking about a system like the Switch which is selling 400K a week and STILL can't meet demand, do you really need a major holiday title?
- +5
Oh but there are just two new consoles released in that period, nothing really which can damage the sales of the Switch...
- -3
Yeah the power twins literally won't affect the switch that much at all. To that I can attest to with full confidence
- +1
@Amnesia
The type of audience that will go out and spend $400/$500 on a brand new console with libraries starting at 0 is not the same type of audience that will wait until year 4 of another system to spend $200/$300 on it after it builds a big enough library.
Did PS4 sales slow down during the Switch's launch?
- 0