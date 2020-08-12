Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter DLC Launches September 8 - News

/ 242 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven announced the Creeping Winter DLC for the action RPG dungeon crawler game, Minecraft Dungeons, will launch on September 8. A free game update will launch be released on September 8. It will add new merchants and Daily Trials.

A physical edition of the game will also be released on September 8. It is the Hero Edition of the game, which includes the base game, the Jungle Awakens DLC, Creeping Winter DLC, and unique cosmetics.

Here is an overview of the Creeping Winter DLC:

The Creeping Winter DLCbrings a wintry storm that threatens to consume all it touches. The only chance of halting the biting frost is for a hero to take on new missions and relentless new enemies! Since no good deed goes unrewarded, let’s say it’s finders keepers on all the new armor, weapons, and artifacts you’ll run into along the way. Just watch out for chilling new mobs and slippery ice on your way to save the day!

We’re also rolling out a free game update on September 8 that will include some fresh features: new merchants and Daily Trials. Save captured Merchants you encounter as you play the game and they’ll be so grateful that they’ll set up shop in your camp! The Blacksmith will upgrade items for you, and the Gift Wrapper will allow you to trade items with other players in multiplayer. The Merchants can also be levelled up for additional stock. The Daily Trials will provide fun new challenges every day! Daily Trials make wild changes to the game mechanics which provide difficult, experimental, or fun challenges for you to overcome.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles