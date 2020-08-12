Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster DLC to Add Dante from Devil May Cry - News

Atlus announced hin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will be adding Dante from the Devil May Cry series in the upcoming Maniax Pack DLC. The DLC will launch alongside the game in Japan on October 29.

Dante was a guest character in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne Maniax. It launched a year after Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne in Japan. The base Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster game will feature guest character Raidou Kuzunoha from Devil Summoner 2: Raidou Kuzunoha vs. King Abaddon.

View the Dante trailer below:

hin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on October 29 in Japan, and in spring 2021 worldwide.

