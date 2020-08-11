Microsoft to Announce 'Another Big Reason to Get Game Pass' in 2 to 3 Weeks, According to Source - News

Microsoft's gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, has been a huge success for the company with over 10 million subscribers and still growing. The cloud streaming service, Project xCloud, will also join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15 at no additional cost.

VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb via Twitter says Microsoft will make announcement in the next two to three weeks that will give people another "big reason" to get Xbox Game Pass.

"Like I said, it's going to be kind of an Xbox Month," said Grubb. "It already did the xCloud announcement, and Phil already showed up on the Samsung Galaxy thing. Should still expect to see more about Xbox Series S and yet another big reason to get Game Pass in the next 2-to-3 weeks."

He added that it isn't any specific game or anything similar to that and provided an example that Cyberpunk 2077 isn't coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

"It's not any specific game or anything like that," said Grubb. "For example, Cyberpunk is not coming to Game Pass at launch."

